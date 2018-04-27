10 games today in Gov’s Cup basketball tournament

EXCITING basketball action in the Cebu Governor’s Cup Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball tournament continues today in separate venues around the Cebu province.

In north division bracket three, Tuburan will host Asturias at 6 p.m. while Bogo City and Tabogon will square off at 4:30 in the afternoon at the Tuburan Municipal gym.

At the Madridejos Municipal gym, three matches will be featured in north division bracket four. The first game will pit Daanbantayan and Santa Fe at 4:30 p.m., followed by the game between Bantayan Island and San Remigio at 6 p.m. and Medellin vs. Madridejos at 7:30 p.m.

Over at the south, Samboan will host Alegria at the Samboan Municipal gym at 6 p.m. in a south division bracket three game. Badian and Santander will lock horns at 4 p.m. for the first game and Oslob will face Ginatilan in the last game at 7:30 p.m.

In south division bracket 4 matches, Aloguinsan will host Alcantara at 7:30 p.m. while Moalboal will play against Dumanjug at 6 p.m.