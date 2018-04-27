EXCITING 3×3 basketball action will be seen at the Mabolo Sports Complex as the Ginebra Ako 3×3 Year 3 Cebu leg gets underway.

The tournament is being conducted as a partnership between Mabolo Barangay Captain, Rey Ompoc, Ginebra San Miguel and the Philippine Basketball Association.

The defending champions San Remegio Properties, which would be representing Team Slaughter, is back to defend their crown. The team is being bannered by former collegiate studs, Janjan Auditor and Floyd Taboada.

Players in this competition should be between ages 18 to 30. No active players from the PBA, the D-League, the MPBL and the Cesafi are allowed to play.

The champion of this leg will get an all-expense paid trip to Manila to compete in the national finals in June.

The parade and the opening ceremonies, which will be graced by top officials from Ginebra San Miguel, starts at 1 p.m.