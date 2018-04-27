Cepca age-group tournament today

THE Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) will hold its second monthly tournament for age groups today at the J Center Mall in Mandaue City.

The tournament, which will last for two days, will use a five-round Swiss system rapid format with 25 minutes of playing time and five-second increment.

It will have 20–under, 16-under, and 12-under classes.

The winning wood pushers in each age group will qualify for the finals early next year.

The tournament already had its first set of monthly champions with Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Cris Aldritz Pondoyo ruling the under-20, Arje Villarin topping the under-16, and Aaron Resma winning the under-12 division.

On Sunday, Cepca will also hold its regular monthly qualifying tournament for April.

The qualifiers from January to March are Arnold Cadiz, Mario Bustillo, and Rogelio Enriquez Jr., respectively.