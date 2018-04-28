Cynthia Thomalla wins Ms. Eco International 2018

Cebu’s pride Cynthia Thomalla won the Miss Eco International 2018 held in Egypt on April 27, Saturday.

This was confirmed by Cebuano makeup artist Jonas Borces in a Facebook post today.

“Congratulations Cynthia Magpatoc Thomalla, 1st Filipina to win Miss Eco International. We’re so proud of you,” Borces said.

She bested 70 other women during the pageant and succeeded Miss Eco International 2017 Amber Bernachi of Canada.

Thomalla became the country’s representative after winning Miss Eco Philippines 2017 where she represented Cebu.

Before she represented Cebu during her Miss World Philippines 2017 stint, Thomalla was also crowned as Sinulog Festival Queen in 2016 and was the lead dancer of Tribu Himagulaw of Placer, Masbate.

After Sinulog Festival Queen, Thomalla was also crowned as Reyna ng Aliwan 2016. She also finished first runner-up in Miss Mandaue 2015.

Thomalla is under Kagandahang Flores (KF) Camp and Origin Model and Artist Management in Cebu.