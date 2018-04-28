CPIPO to raise P1.5M for school-based feeding program

The Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Office (CPIPO) plans to raise P1.5 million for the implementation of Kusina sa Kahimsug ug Pag-amuma (KKP), a localized adaptation of Gawad Kalinga’s Kusina ng Kalinga (KNK).

Representatives from the towns of San Remegio, Samboan, Catmon and Madridejos signed on Friday (April 27) a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the collaborative implementation of KKP program, Gawad Kalinga Cebu Provincial Head Antonio “Toby” Florendo Jr. said that they are hoping to implement the program in August this year.

The program will cover all pre-school and Grade One pupils in the four municipalities.

However, beneficiaries from Grade Two to Grade Six pupils are limited to undernourished students only.

“Our goal is to keep adding municipalities. We plan to increase the number of municipalities every year,” said Florendo. (CNU Intern Maejane Dungog)