Police strengthens ties as more tourists are expected in Cebu City

Following the temporary closure of Boracay various tourism stakeholders in Cebu City were invited by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Friday (April 27) in preparation for anticipated influx of tourists in Central Visayas.

Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, station commander of Fuente police, said the meeting will help them form a ‘united force’ which will help in tracking down criminals and prevent fraudulent schemes.

Macatangay also warned tourists in Cebu to be wary of con artists and scammers.