DOLE to assist displaced Boracay workers find new jobs

ERVIN Canlas, 26, left the famous tourist destination Boracay Island in Aklan last Wednesday (April 25) with a heavy heart.

The six-month closure of the island for rehabilitation gave him no choice but to return to his hometown in Compostela, Cebu, and look for another job.

“Naguol kaayo kay dili lang nga mawagtangan og trabaho, mingawon pud ko sa Boracay kay na love na nako,” he told Cebu Daily News.

(I am not only saddened because of losing my job, but I have fallen in love with Boracay.)

Canlas worked for almost two years as a theater performer for almost two years at the Amazing Show Boracay theater.

He did not get any financial help from his employer but was assured he could return to his job as soon as operations in Boracay resumed.

Canlas is among the more than 30,000 workers affected by the closure of the island.

Of the number, at least 17, 735 are from the formal sectors who worked in hotels and restaurants while the rest are from the informal sectors such as vendors, boat operators, among others.

However, he said he received P3,500 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for his meal allowance and transportation assistance.

He said he plans to go back to selling fish while waiting for the six-month closure to end.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) assured that there will be an intervention program for the affected workers of Boracay closure before the celebration of Labor Day.

DOLE Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod, who was in Cebu yesterday (Saturday), said they were ordered to send help to affected workers from both the formal and informal sectors.

“It’s our mandate to help all workers that’s why were offering an intervention,” Maglunsod said.

He said they prioritized emergency employment for around 5,000 workers belonging to the informal sector, by hiring them to help in the rehabilitation of the island.

“They will help in the rehabilitation of Boracay. They can clean the canal or any kind of works within one month,” said Maglunsod.

There is a recommendation to the Office of the President to give workers from the formal sector 50 percent of minimum wage as financial assistance.

Maglunsod urged all displaced workers from the closure of Boracay to visit the office of DOLE-7 for a new job opportunities and to also avail of DOLE’s livelihood assistance.

Meanwhile, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) Sec. Michael Dino said that they are now conducting job matching so that affected workers from Boracay can be employed in Cebu.

“We will help Boracay since they are in need. Since Cebu is looking for more workers, then we will do job matching for them,” Dino said. /with Bea Belle Redelosa, CNU Intern