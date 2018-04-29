2 dead, 41 injured in separate road accidents in Cebu

Two men were killed and 41 others were injured in separate road accidents in Cebu province on Saturday and Sunday (April 28 and April 29).

In Barangay Daanlungsod, Alcoy southern Cebu, a 9-year-old boy died after he was hit by a private SUV around 1 p.m on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a separate accident injured at least 33 persons after a van-for-hire and a minibus collided in Catmon town northern part of the province at 4 p.m.

A head-on collision involving a tricycle and a motorcycle killed a 53-year-old man and injured at least eight persons in Brgy. Matab-ang, Toledo City around 12 a.m today.