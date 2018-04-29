Two men arrested with drug arrested in police checkpoint

Two men were arrested for possession of illegal drugs during a checkpoint operation along Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City past 10 a.m. on April 29.

The suspects were identified as Ariel Pilares, 39, a plumber and George Delo Santos, 42, a construction worker, both residents of Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Senior Insp. Greg Ybiernas, commander of Fuente Police said Pilares and Delos Santos were on their way home when they passed by the checkpoint.

Seized from the suspects were two small sachets of illegal drugs believed to be ”shabu”.