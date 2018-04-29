PGSO: “Good planning and design before construction”

It all starts with good planning and design before the construction.

Jone Sepe, the chief of the Provincial General Services Office (PGSO), ensures that the Capitol’s construction projects underwent several examinations to attain safety once the project will be completed.

This came after a viral incident in which government officials in Zamboanga City fell into a murky water when the footbridge made of substandard materials collapsed.

For infrastructure projects passed through a bidding process, Sepe said Provincial engineers will be assessing the qualities of the material used by the contractors before the project will start.