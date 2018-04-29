Barangay Babag wins Reyna Buiakna, group performance

A resident of Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City was crowned this year’s Reyna Bulakna before thousands of spectators at the Hoops Dome last Friday.

Rezielle Somilo won the title while Barangay Babag also won best in costume, performing group and best in head dress during the city’s Rampada Festival.

Second place went to Inayawan Dance Company through Kiara Liane Wellington while third place went to Barangay Buaya represented by Angelica Duque and fourth place went to Allanah Trixie Booc of Barangay Ibo.

Bailes de Cordova won the open category of Rampada Festival and took home P250,000 cash prize and one trophy. Mactan Dynamic Company placed second and the P200,000 cash prize while the Nemesian Dance Theatre landed in third place and received P150,000 cash prize.

The Barangay category of the Rampada Festival declared Barangay Buaya winner and it received a P200,000 cash prize with a trophy. Buaya also won the Most Colorful and Most Lively contingent.

Best in Production Number went to Bailes de Cordova while the Nemesian Dance Theatre won the best solo performance. The search for Reyna Bulakna and the Rampada Festival were part of the week-long celebration of the Kadaugan sa Mactan.

Rampada Festival is a Brazillian style dancing and costume competition participated by several barangays in the city. It depicts the fight between Datu Lapu-Lapu and Ferdinand Magellan through dance.