PRO-7 backs naming of narco pols

The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) said disclosing the names of candidates suspected of drug ties is part of government’s responsibility to inform voters on whom to vote for in next month’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

“For me it’s part of educating or maybe informing our voters to the extent of the problem of illegal drugs especially in our region,” Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, PRO-7 chief, said.

Quenery said the names to be announced by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have been validated. He said they submitted their own list to PDEA and the Office of the President.

Last week, PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said there are 216 barangay officials in the drug list of President Rodrigo Duterte that will be named. He said the list consisted of barangay chairpersons and councilmen.