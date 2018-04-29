Mandaue cops shot, wound armed man, who tried to flee checkpoint
Mandaue police shot and wounded an armed man as he tried to flee on his motorcycle from a checkpoint in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City on Saturday (April 28).
Arvin Igot was shot three times in the leg after he pulled out a gun as police approached him when he made a U-turn to evade the checkpoint set up along Logarta Street, said Senior Insp. James Conco, Subangdaku Police Precinct chief in a phone interview.
Confiscated from Igot was the .22 caliber revolver and a medium pack of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P50,000, said Conco.
Conco was also rushed to the hospital where his wounds were treated.
