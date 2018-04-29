Talisay fire razes 2 houses, damages 1 more

Two houses were razed while another one was damaged after a midmorning fire hit Maharlika Village in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City on Sunday.

Senior Insp. Arra Alpajaro of the Talisay City Fire Department said damage to property was estimated at P108,000.

Alpajaro said that the fire started at the rented room of Richard Hill, who was attending Mass at that time.

The house was owned by Nomer Ilonghilot. It was one of the houses that was destroyed by the fire.

Alpajaro said that the fire alarm was received 10:57 a.m. and the fire was put under control at 11:07 a.m.

He also said that they declared fire out at 11:20 a.m.

Alpajaro also said that they had yet to identify the cause of the fire as the investigation was still ongoing.