Applicants urged: Be ready for May 1 job fair

Be prepared and be as early as possible.

This is the advice of Director Alvin Villamor of the Department of Labor in Central Visayas (Dole-7) to job seekers, planning to try their luck at the Labor Day Job Fair.

Dole-7 will have a region-wide job fair in Cebu City and Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental as part of the celebration of the National Labor Day on May 1.

Villamor, who is expecting thousands of applicants to be at the job fair tomorrow (Tuesday), encouraged the public to be early so that they would be finished in no time.

“These vacancies will be waiting for all job seekers and those who want to land a job on May 1,” he said.

He said that the registration for the job fair would start at 8 a.m.

For Cebu, the job fair will be at the IEC Convention Center (IC3) in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Applicants are encouraged to prepare all the necessary documents so that they would have a smooth and easy time in applying for a job.

Job seekers should be ready with their resume, pictures, certificate of employment if available, diploma or transcript of records, and authenticated birth certificate.

For Central Visayas applicants, around 17,966 job vacancies will be opened.

3,383 of which are for local employment while 14,583 positions are for overseas placements.

Some of the job offerings in the region on May 1 include common positions for local employment such as customer service representatives, cashiers, sales clerks, drivers, kitchen staff, waiters, engineers, service crew, carpenter, masons, and technical support representatives.

Job seekers can also apply for common positions needed abroad such as nurses, engineers, bell boys, cook, service crew, receptionists, waiters/ waitresses, room attendants, graphic designers, and restaurant workers, among others.

Dole-7 is expecting around 4,000 people, who are not only job seekers but also those who want to avail of the other services of DOLE, to attend the job fair.

Sentiments

Since President Rodrigo Duterte will attend the celebration tomorrow in Cebu where he is expected to deliver “an important announcement,” some caused-oriented groups will take the opportunity to air their sentiments.

Jaime Paglinawan, who is the chairmain of Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo -Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA-KMU, told Cebu Daily News that they were already expecting tight security and that the police might block them like what happened two months ago during the President’s last visit.

“Nag-expect nami ana nga daghang police or anti-riot nga nagbantay sa mga lain-laing lugar or dool-dool sa venue sa adtoan sa president. Pero ang amo lang iduso nga malinawon ang among protesta nga pagahimoon,” Paglinawan said.

(We are expecting that lots of police or anti-riot units, who will be deployed to places near the area where the president is expected to attend. But we just want to clarify and assure that our protest rally will be peaceful.)

Last February, some caused-oriented groups were blocked by police officers clad in full anti-riot gear from the Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) when they tried to get near the gates of Camp Sergio Osmeña, headquarters of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), where President

Duterte was scheduled to turn over sports utility vehicles (SUVS) to the police.

Paglinawan said that so far they have not yet finalized the plan to staged a rally near IC3 tomorrow.

“Sa pagkakaron among protesta mahitabo sa Colon. Diin molusad mi og gamayng programa sa buntag,” Paglinawan said.

(As of now our protest rally will be conducted in Colon. Where we will have a short program in the morning)

Paglinawan said that about 1,000 members of different caused-oriented groups in the region will gather on May 1.