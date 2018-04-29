UCLM stude is Reyna Bulakna winner

A 19-year-old University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue business administration student, was crowned this year’s Reyna Bulakna on Friday night.

Hydie Sarcauga from the Bailes de Cordova bested 12 other candidates in the annual search, which is part of the celebrations leading to the Kadaugan sa Mactan.

She also won best in production number.

Rezeille Somilo of Barangay Babag 2 is the first runner up, followed by 2nd runner up winner Kira Liane Wellington of Inayawan Dance Company, 3rd runner up winner Angelica Duque of Barangay Buaya; and 4th runner up winner, Allanah Trixie Booc of Barangay Ibo.

Barangay Babag contingent with Somilo as their Reyna Bulakna candidate won the best in costume, best in performing group and the best in headdress.

For the open category of Rampada Festival, Bailes de Cordova took the 1st place and received a P250,000 cash prize and a trophy.

Mactan Dynamic Company placed second with P200,000 cash prize while the Nemesian Dance Theatre grabbed the third place with P150,000 cash prize and trophies.

For the Barangay category of the Rampada Festival, Barangay Buaya was declared as the 1st placer with P200,000 cash prize and a trophy.

The Most Colorful and Most Lively contingent was also awarded to Barangay Buaya. Second place was Barangay Babag, who also won P150,000 cash prize with trophy.

Third placer was Barangay Ibo who bagged a P100,000 cash prize and a trophy.

The search for the Reyna Bulakna and the Rampada Festival were part of the week-long celebration of the Kadaugan sa Mactan.

Rampada Festival is a Brazillian style dancing and costume competition participated by several barangays in the city.

It depicts the fight between Datu Lapu-Lapu and Ferdinand Magellan through dance.