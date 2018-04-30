Man arrested in Cebu drug bust

A 43-year-old man was arrested for illegal gambling and possession of illegal drugs in a drug bust in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City on April 30, Monday morning.

The suspect was identified as Armando Insipido Saraum, 43, from Sitio Itom Yuta in Barangay Lorega San Miguel who was arrested during their intensified police operation against illegal drugs in the barangay.

Seized from Saraum were drug paraphernalia including, one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet, thirteen heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, a plastic case containing suspected Shabu worth P4,200.

The suspect is now detained at Parian Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him. / Glazelle Viter PIT Intern