Cebu City Council disapproves Binaliw landfill site, MRF projects

The Cebu City Council has disapproved the use of the 1.7 hectare property in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City as a material recovery facility (MRF) and landfill site.

With nine councilors voting against it, ARN Builders’ application to develop the property did not get the approval of the city council.

During last week’s discussion, concerns on health and sanitary among individuals living near the proposed site were raised by opposition city councilors Jose Daluz III and Eduardo Rama Jr.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella, who sits as the council’s vice chairperson, also voted against the resolution to break the tie in the council.

“But we have to consider our children, the future generations to come. On that note, the chair would vote in the negative,” Labella said.