Toyota Team Cebu is best team in Vios Cup leg 1

Toyota Team Cebu (TTC) is off to a blistering start in Season 5 of the Vios Cup after being crowned the Overall Best Team in Leg 1 held over the weekend at the Clark International Speedway in Clark, Pampanga.

TTC, the only team from outside Luzon, gathered a combined 92 points after races in Leg 1 to be crowned best team.

Team Obengers Balintawak finished second and Toyota San Pablo settled for third.

TTC team captain Lord Seno, one of Cebu’s motorsports legends, led the team by topping race 2 of the Sporting Class. He then followed it up with a second-place finish in race 3.

Clive Fermin also made waves in the Promotional Class, ruling race 2 while teammate Bobby Pangilinan landed second place in race 3.

Chipping in points for the team were Jette Calderon and Sean Velasco. Calderon finished race 1 of the Super Sporting Class in third place while Velasco finished fifth in race 2.

Leg 2 of the series will be held in Fillinvest, Alabang on July 27 to 29.