Tommy O on PDEA narcolist: “Im surprised”

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he is surprised that no one from Cebu City was included in the list of alleged narcopoliticians which was recently released by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) today.

“I’m surprised but whatever. I don’t want to comment more about it,” said Osmeña.

But Osmeña dropped hints that one of the city’s 80 barangays have officials allegedly linked to the illegal drugs.

“I know one. All of them. Down to the councilors,” he added.

Meanwhile, despite there were no village chiefs and councilors in Mandaue included in validated narco list of PDEA, Mayor Luigi Quisumbing still want law enforcement agencies to monitor those Barangay officials who are suspected to have drug links.

The mayor also wanted to monitor those suspected drug lords or pushers who will support a candidate this election.