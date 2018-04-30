Osmeña will not lobby BRT to Duterte

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that he has no plans to lobby the approval of the BRT before President Rodrigo Duterte during the latter’s May 1 visit tomorrow.

“I don’t make sipsip to the President,” said Osmeña.

President Rodrigo Duterte will be in Cebu City to grace the opening of over 17,000 job vacancies in Central Visayas for the Labor Day Celebration tomorrow, May 1, at 10:00 a.m. in the IEC Convention Center in Brgy. Mabolo, Cebu City.

DOLE Usec. Joel Maglunsod, during a press conference last Saturday, also said that the President will make a ‘very important announcement’ but he did not elaborate as to what.