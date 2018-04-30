Tomas won’t lobby BRT to President Duterte

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he has no intentions to lobby for the approval of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) before President Rodrigo Duterte during the latter’s visit in Cebu tomorrow.

“No. I don’t make sipsip to the President,” said Osmeña.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Integrated Transport Service Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Citrasco) has submitted a letter to President Duterte asking him to intervene and approve the P17-billion BRT project right away.

“The Cebu BRT is a project which will benefit the PUJ industry, residents, workers and tourists in Cebu. The project can be completed within your term, in contrast to other transport projects that run thru several administrations,” said Citrasco.

Citrasco is the largest transport group in Central Visayas with over 1,000 members composed of jeepney and taxi drivers and operators.

“We hope our sentiments will reach the President,” said Ryan Benjamin Yu, Citrasco chairperson.