Dela Cruz/Prime Shooters make national finals

TEAM Dela Cruz/Prime Shooters booked themselves a spot in the national finals of the Ginebra Ako 3×3 basketball tournament after they defeated Team Thompson in the finals of the Cebu leg, 20-16, last Saturday at the Mabolo Sports Complex.

Jarey Ceniza led the way for the winning squad with eight points, while wide-bodied forward Fritz Dajalos and Jestony Baclaan added six markers apiece.

The other member of the team was Ervin John Conahap.

Ceniza and Dajalos helped the team get off to a fast start, 10-3, but Team Thompson, which was comprised of former University of San Carlos big man, William McAloney, Jethro Rocamora, Joseph Ampoon and Ian Ortega, fought right back and tied the score at 15-all, 1:44 remaining.

Prime Shooters kept their composure and made their free throws in the dying seconds to secure the victory.

Ortega, also a former standout for USC, led the way for Team Thompson with eight points, while McAloney scored six.