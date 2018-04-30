Cebuana Deanna Wong credits coach Tai for bagging UAAP award

Ateneo Lady Eagles’ Cebuana ace Deanna Wong admitted that the departure of the team’s long-time head coach, Tai Bundit, would have an impact on her and perhaps, each and every single one of them.

Heading to season 80, Wong had big shoes to fill with the departure of top setter Jia Morado. However, not only did she fit snugly into her newfound role, she managed to blaze a path of her own as she won the UAAP’s Best Setter award this season.

It was a huge feat that was made possible, in part by the rigid training sessions of Bundit.

“For me, the past three years, I have gotten used to his training. So it’ll be difficult at first to adjust to our new coach, ” shared the comely Cebuana setter who won this season’s award on the strength of her average of 8.54 excellents per set.

Upon hearing of the official news of her award on Monday, Wong said she didn’t believe it at first since she really didn’t expect a lot heading to this season.

“I feel shocked. But it’s an honor to be able to receive such an award,” the former University of San Jose-Recoletos player said.

Wong also pointed to her becoming more mature, both as a person and as a player, as key to her huge strides this past season.

“I think with how I played and how I matured as a person and as a player. It took me those things to overcome my fear and the challenges I would face.”

Main goal

Nevertheless, Wong remained critical of her play, especially when it comes to improving on her consistency, which would be key if they are to compete for the championship after flaming out in the Final Four this season.

“It’s a great thing to receive such an award but my main goal is the championship. I have to be more confident and keep on practicing to improve and be better each day,” said Wong.

But with this season over and their team’s leadership uncertain, Wong is choosing to keep things simple.

“As of now, I just want to go back to training and train to prepare us for next season. I just want to keep on practicing and we’ll bounce back,” Wong remarked.