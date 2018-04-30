Singer Moira Dela Torre gets engaged to musician-boyfriend

SINGER Moira Dela Torre and her musician-boyfriend Jason Marvin are taking their relationship to the next level.

This after they pulled a surprise for their fans last Sunday during an episode of Gandang Gabi Vice (GGV).

What appeared to be the debut showing of the music video for her latest single “Tagpuan,” turned out to a wedding proposal.

“When Kuya Praty (John Prats) and I were conceptualizing the whole music video, buhay ko talaga (feature). I come from a broken family and we want to incorporate it na not just because you come from a broken family doesn’t mean your future is broken also,” Dela Torre told Vice Ganda.

Unknown to Dela Torre, Marvin and Prats, who directed the video were cooking up a surprise for her.

“Akala niya dun sa last part (music video) magtatagpo lang kami. Pero di niya alam na nagkuntsaba ako kay Kuya John while planning the

music video,” Marvin said.

He said they started out as friends for seven years, became best friends for three years before becoming a

couple.

The proposal

Known for her “hugot” and sad songs, Dela Torre said “Tagpuan” is close to her heart since it describes her life.

Dela Torre’s parents were separated when was three years old.

She reunited with her father last August in San Francisco, California.

The song’s official music video was released on YouTube last April 29.

As of 12:29 p.m. yesterday, the official music video already had more than 300,000 views on YouTube and was the top 6 trending video.

The music video shows a young girl and her father, mirroring the life of Dela Torre.

It is towards the end of the music video when the proposal happens.

It shows the two lovers on a cliff with a perfect view of the sunset.

Dela Torre gets surprised when Marvin takes out a black ring box tied with a white lace from his pocket.

“Moira Dela Torre, I have never been sure. I have never been more ready. My entire life, this moment because I know because I have the best wingman (God) with me,” Marvin says.

Marvin slowly opens the box, shows the engagement ring, and kneels down before Dela Torre.

He then asks her, “Will you marry me?”

The 24-year-old singer nods her head and gets a tight hug from her fiance.

Announcing their engagement on her Facebook account, Dela Torre posted: On a cliff at sunset, my best friend asked me the easiest question I have ever had to answer. I love you 2048: Jason.”

Marvin also posted on his Facebook account: “All my life I’ve been searching for “the one,” not knowing that she’s been my bestfriend all along. I love you forever, my Momoi.”