Paying vendors only for Mandaue market

NOT all vendors will be given space in Mandaue City’s new, smaller public market in Barangay Centro, Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said yesterday.

He said 1,200 out of the 1,600 registered stall owners in Mandaue City will be alloted space in the new market.

“Only vendors who are active in paying their taxes to City Hall will have their stalls,” Quisumbing said.

The mayor said his administration will also be strict on vendors who will be leasing a stall inside the market.

Mandaue City Treasurer Regal Oliva said 60 percent of the registered vendors in the city are active in paying their rentals and taxes to the city government.

“There are 40 percent who are not actively paying in the past years. There are many vendors who did not comply with the lease right,” Oliva said.

Oliva said there are also vendors who only paid their taxes in full this year after learning about the new requirement on tax payments in order to secure space in the new market.