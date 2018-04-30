Drivers told to observe speed limit

AFTER two vehicular accidents last week, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) reminded drivers not to exceed the speed limit in order to avoid any loss of life or injury.

PDRRMO Head Baltazar Tribunalo said drivers should be constantly reminded about the speed limit along with wearing helmets and following traffic signs and rules.

Eight people died in two vehicular accidents last week.

In Dumanjug town, four persons died and 11 were injured in a vehicular accident involving a delivery truck in Barangay Kanyuko last Monday, April 23.

Four days later a basketball player died when a truck he rode in collided with a multicab in Barangay Ilaya, Dumanjug town.

In Toledo City, one died in a collision between a tricycle and motocycle on the national highway of Barangay Matab-ang at past midnight yesterday.

Capitol traffic management consultant Joy Tumulak said road accidents may rise this summer as more people head to the countryside for festivities.

He said he requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to conduct a Road Safety Audit (RSA)./CNU Intern Lalaine Jurado