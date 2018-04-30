Duterte visit: Cebu on full alert status

CEBU City is now under tight security as President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to grace the launching of over 17,000 job openings in Central Visayas today, May 1.

The event is organized by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in celebration of Labor Day.

Protests are expected to greet the President as he arrives. But Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Robert Quenery said they will only allow protesters to stage their rallies in areas away from the IEC Pavilion in Barangay Mabolo, where the activity will be held, to ensure security, and avoid traffic congestion in the area.

Starting yesterday morning, Quenery raised a full-alert status for the entire City of Cebu for the President’s arrival.

Around 400 policemen will be deployed to the different areas in the city.

“We are requiring 100 percent attendance of our people, especially on our lower units. Leaves are canceled except for those on emergency or maternity leave,” Quenery said.

The President is expected to make a “very important announcement” DOLE Usec. Joel Maglunson earlier said.

Several roads in Cebu City will be closed in preparation for President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit.

In a press briefing yesterday, the Philippine Information Agency – 7 (PIA – 7) announced that portions of roads adjacent to the IEC Pavilion — Archbishop Reyes Ave., C. Rosales Ave., and Pope John Paul II Ave. — will be closed from traffic starting at 9:00 a.m. today. President Duterte will be accompanied by several cabinet members such as Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go will also hold a press conference at Waterfront Hotel in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at 8:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, DOLE – 7 Information Officer Luchel Taniza urged job seekers to come early to avoid inconvenience.

“Job seekers are advised to come at around 6 a.m. to register , because a portion of the venue will be closed due to the President’s visit,” said Taniza in Cebuano.

A total of 17,966 positions await job seekers in Central Visayas. The job fair will be facilitated by the Public Employment Services Office (PESO) of the Cebu City Government and the Cebu Provincial Government.

Taniza added that there will be a one-stop service center for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), and for those who have concerns or questions about labor relations. /Interns Glazelle Bless Viter and Alexandra Mae Bustamante