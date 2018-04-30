Mall opens first three floors to customers

GAISANO GRAND MALL

THREE of the four floors of Gaisano Grand Mall in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City are now open for business, as only the fourth floor was partially damaged by fire last Sunday, April 29.

Customer Service Operator Lyka Plasancia said they are in the process of cleaning the burnt area of the mall, which is the storage area on the fourth floor.

“Sa pagkakaron nagsige silag adto ug ayo sa mga na damage (For now they are repairing the damage caused by the fire),” she said in a phone interview.

Plasancia said there are still customers coming to the mall, adding that they target to open the fourth floor within the week.

Last Sunday afternoon, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Fire Officer (FO) 3 Ruffred Amores of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District said they received the fire alarm at 4:27 p.m. and raised the alert to Task Force Alpha at 5:10 p.m.

He said the fire was confined at the fourth floor’s storage room which had stocks of school supplies. The fire was put out at 8:25 p.m.

There were no reported casualties as the customers and workers were evacuated safely, Amores added.

Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.