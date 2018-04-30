Five cops ambushed in a space of two months

The attempt on the life of PO3 Raymond Zozobrado brings to five, the number of policemen ambushed in just two months.

Only Zozobrado survived his assailants.

Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Robert Quenery told his policemen to always be vigilant and look out for their safety.

Last March 1, Police Officer Rey Manatad, who was declared Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL) was shot by motorcycle-riding men as he got off his motorcycle in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Last March 11, SPO1 Ben Serohijos was shot dead inside a subdivision in Barangay Labangon.

On March 13, PO2 Rome Bolaño was killed in Minglanilla by unidentified assailants on board a Mitsubishi Pajero. Last April 24, PO2 Kenneth Pogoy was ambushed on his way home from a hearing at the Hall of Justice, Qimonda Bldg.

Zozobrado came from the wake of Pogoy when motorcycle riding assailants peppered his vehicle with bullets. The ambush failed as the bullets failed to penetrate his vehicle. He was with his wife at the time of the ambush.

Quenery directed his men to dig deeper into the ambush to determine the possible motive of the assailants.

Zozobrado was formerly assigned at the Intelligence branch of the Cebu City Police Office before his transfer to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit and is now undergoing a junior officer’s training.

Quenery, however said, it is too early to say that what happened to Zozobrado is the revenge of personalities arrested before by the police.

He warned all uniformed PNP personnel to be vigilant as they too could become targets.