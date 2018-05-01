20 finalists of 2018 outstanding students search announced

It’s the time of the year to honor Central Visayas’ outstanding students.

The Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines Central Visayas Regional Executive Committee (TOSP-7 Rexecom) has released the names of 20 graduates from different colleges and universities in Cebu, Bohol and Negros Oriental who made it as finalists of the annual search.

The highest in number are the finalists from the field of Teacher Education. They are Eugene C. Dadol and Thalia Jemmina Hortezano of University of San Carlos; Vince Blessel Jane D. Baron of University of the Visayas; De Marvy D. Bongato of Mater Dei College; Mark Kluster Mission of Bohol Wisdom School; Renaylene Rose B. Ceynas of St. Paul University Dumaguete; and Ed Bernardo Visitacion of University of San Jose – Recoletos.

From the field of Business, Entrepreneurship, Economics, Criminology & Law and Accountancy: Denise Marie E. Albarina (University of San Carlos), Ceferino I. Magno III (University of San Jose – Recoletos) and Marielle E. Buscato (Silliman University).

From the field of Math and Sciences: Hyacinth Rose E. Caño (University of Bohol), James Anthony D. Ortega (St. Paul University-Dumaguete) and Ivan Christopher B. Cordevilla (Foundation University).

Four finalists are from the field of Engineering, Architecture, Maritime and Information Technology. Three of which are from Cebu Institute of Technology – University. They are Mark Angelo D. San Nicolas, Erlyn Ivy O. Rago, and Juhlian V. Santos. Aldwin Riveral of University of Cebu – Banilad Campus completes the list.

All three finalists from the field of Social Sciences are from Cebu-based schools. They are Denzel Yorong (University of the Philippines-Cebu), Glidellyn Limpag (University of Cebu – Banilad Campus) and Alvin M. Duazo (University of San Jose – Recoletos).

The top students were chosen after the rigorous screening process last April 21 in Mandaue City. The screeners were composed of experts and practitioners from various fields.

The finalists will gather in Cebu on May 24 to 27 where they will undergo a two-day formation program with the TOSP Alumni Community. They will be interviewed by a panel of judges and the awarding ceremony will be held on May 26.

The event is presented by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED Region VII) Cebu City Government, Cebu Provincial Government, Yuenthai Philippines, Inc, Qualfon Philippines, and Big Hotel. It is co-presented by Transtec International Marketing Philippines.

This year’s major sponsors are Nuat Thai, Vicsal Foundation, Hotel Pier Cuatro

Flying V, and Republiq Group of Companies. Global Business Power Corp. serves as minor sponsor.