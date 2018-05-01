Duterte orders end of Endo on Labor Day

CEBU CITY- President Rodrigo has signed an executive order that puts an end to the practice of labor contracting.

He signed the executive order on Tuesday morning in front of the thousands of job applicants and local officials gathered inside the IEC Pavilion in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, an event organized by the Department of Labor and Employment to celebrate the 116th Labor Day.

It was Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello who read the contents of EO, which put an end to “Endo.” “Endo” or end of contract, refers to a contractualization scheme that offers short-term and unprotected temporary work arrangements.

Bello said the new EO strictly prohibits illegal contracting and subcontracting, as well as acts that will circumvent workers’ rights to security of tenure, self-organization, and collective bargaining.

The order also mandates the Labor Secretary to inspect establishments to check compliance to all labor laws including the EO.

“I have directed DOLE to submit a list of all companies engaged or suspected to be engaging in illegal labor contracting,”

President Duterte said in his speech after the signing. Duterte admitted that his EO was not enough since Congress needed to revisit and revise the Labor Code, which he said was “outdated.”