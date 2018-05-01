Families of slain victims demand swift investigation, identification of assailants

The families of Elisa Badayos and Eliotirio Moises, who were killed in Bayawan, Negros Oriental, staged a protest in front of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas(NBI-7) office on Monday afternoon (April 30).

They asked for the speedy investigation of the shooting incident last November 2017. The assailants remain at large.

Jimmylisa Badayos, the daughter of Elisa Badayos, alleged that Bayawan police station did not release to NBI-7 video footages which will help in solving the case.

“Nasakitan ko kay gikan November hangtod karon wala gyud diay gihimo ang Bayawan Police Station sa nahitabo, (I was hurt because from November but until today, the Bayawan Police Station did not do anything),” the daughter said.

Jimmylisa demands to NBI-7 to have a deeper investigation to identify the assailants of the shooting./ CNU Intern Lalaine Jurado