Malasakit Center receives P50M funding

The Office of the President (OP) has turned over P50 million worth of financial assistance to the Malasakit Center, which is managed by the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City.

Malasakit Center, established last February, is a one-stop shop offering health services from the government for Filipino indigents.

Special Assistant of the President Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go, was in Cebu City on Tuesday morning (May 1) handed over the funds, which are sourced from the President’s socio-civic budget.

Go also added that the Malasakit Center in VSMMC, a first of its kind, will be replicated to other areas in the country once it becomes successful.