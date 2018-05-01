Man shot dead in Dalaguete drug bust

A man was shot dead after he allegedly drew out his gun in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Obong, Dalaguete town, Cebu on April 30 Monday afternoon.

Joepit Cabrianna, from Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City died after he succumbed several gunshot wounds on his body.

PO3 Bobby Naces of Dalaguete Police Sation said that the suspect managed to free himself after he was handcuffed and draw out his gun, prompting police operatives to shoot him.

Cabrianna was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.