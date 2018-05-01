Osmeña is wealthiest Cebu City councilor

IS NEWLY-APPOINTED Cebu City Councilor Renato “Junjun” Osmeña Jr. the wealthiest member of the City Council?

Yes if the Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) submitted by members of the city council is to be based.

Last Monday, April 30, was the deadline for the filing and submission of SALNs of appointed and elected government officials.

Based on the seven copies of SALNs the media has obtained so far, Junjun dethroned Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos as the wealthiest Cebu City legislator with a net worth of P39.1 million.

The SALNs obtained were from Junjun, de los Santos, Joy Augustus Young, Joel Garganera, Jerry Guardo, Eugenio Gabuya Jr., and Pastor Alcover Jr.

However, lawyer Marie Velle Abella, officer-in-charge of the city government’s Human Resource and Development Office (HRDO) told reporters on

Monday that all 16 city councilors have already submitted their SALNs before the deadline.

Junjun is the nephew of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Toledo City Mayor John Henry ‘Sonny’ Osmeña, the latter being the wealthiest local chief executive in Cebu province for the fiscal year 2016.

His name was thrust into the limelight after the United Nationalist Alliance (UNA) endorsed him to replace former City Councilor Nendell Hanz Abella who resigned after being appointed as commissioner of the seventh division of the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) last September.

Aside from being a politician, he also manages a trucking service, and has a wholesale fish-selling venture and trading company.

De los Santos, on the other hand, declared a net worth of P15 million. She was followed by Pastor Alcover Jr. (P5.9M), Eugenio Gabuya Jr. (P5.1M), and councilors Joy Augustus Young and Jerry Guardo at P5 million.

So far, Councilor Joel Garganera is the poorest councilor who declared a net worth of P800,000 for the year 2017.