Man on bail shot dead in Lorega

A 56-year-old identified drug personality who just posted bail for drug possession charges was shot dead by two unidentified assailants near his residence in Sitio Proper, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City at past 3 p.m. on Tuesday (May 1).

SPO3 Rommel Bangcog of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Homicide Section said that the victim, Wilson Magdasal, was previously arrested on April 18.

The homicide investigator revealed that there were two male suspects, who were riding on board a motorcycle.

Bangcog added that Magdasal tried to run after he was shot by the assailants but one of the suspects chased the victim and shot him several times.

Initial investigation showed that personal grudge is the motive of the killing.