PDEA to release another set of narcopoliticians

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is currently validating 274 suspected narco-politicians nationwide.

This was confirmed by Leia G. Albiar, Information Officer of PDEA-7, in a press conference today (May 2).

Once validated, another set of barangay officials will be named in the agency’s list of narcopoliticians.

However, the second batch of the list of suspected officials with drug links might be released after the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, which will be held on May 14.

Last Monday (April 30), PDEA released the names of 90 barangay captains and 117 barangay councilors who were allegedly linked to illegal drug trade./ PIT Intern Marthy Lubiano