Ronda town councilor to file case against PDEA for dragging his named in the narco list

Among the three named ex-barangay linked to the illegal drug trade is planning to file a case against PDEA for dragging his name in the narco list.

Ronda town councilor Bibiano Cabaron, former barangay chairman of Barangay Palanas in Ronda, said that died to PDEA’s revelation last Monday, he said he does not go outside of his house because of the shame it brought to his reputation as the town’s councilor.

On the other hand, Comelec Provincial Election Officer Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano said he was glad that no one among the named barangay officials are seeking for re-election.

Aside from Cabaron, also named in the narco list are ex-barangay officials Ramonette Durano of Danao City and Marc Ferdinand Bas of Talisay City.

Governor Hilario Davide III said PDEA should file charges against the named officials so as to give them a chance to hear their sides.

He also warned those who were not included in the list but are involved in drug trade to stop their illegal activity.