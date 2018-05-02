Comelec reminds candidates to follow campaign period guidelines

As the campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections begins on May 4, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Castillano reminded candidates to follow the guidelines, especially the designated poster areas and approved poster sizes.

Castillano said that posters should have a maximum size of 2 by 3 feet.

Candidates who will violate the guidelines or will refuse to obey COMELEC’s request to take down illegally installed campaign materials shall be charged for an election offense.

Meanwhile, Castillano said that the 267 candidates who were disqualified can still run in the barangay and SK elections.

Those who were found out to have discrepancies on their Certificate of Candidacies (COCs) still have a chance to hold barangay posts until the Comelec En Banc issues a decision resolving the disqualification of the hundreds of candidates.