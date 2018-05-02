Davide: “Contraband items in CPDRC has decreased”

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide said that the reduction of the number of drugs seized inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) is a testament that the illegal drug operation in the Capitol-managed facility has minimized.

The recent greyhound operation conducted inside the detention facility last Friday (April 27) yielded 41 sachets of 1.23 grams of shabu with an estimated worth of P11,000.

Authorities have confiscated shabu with an estimated worth of P23,00 during their previous greyhound operation last February.

Davide said he will not suspend the visitation rights of inmates, based on the recommendation of CPDRC acting warden Roberto Legaspi.