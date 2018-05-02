Probe into P60-M tourism ad includes Andanar

President Rodrigo Duterte is also investigating Communications Secretary Martin Andanar for his possible involvement in the P60 million worth of advertisements paid by the Department of Tourism (DOT) under Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo to a government television program, which has Ben Tulfo, a brother of hers, as executive producer.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go said President would want to know the real score behind the Commission on Audit (COA) report.

The COA audit of the state-run People’s Television Network Inc. (PTNI) showed that there was no memorandum of agreement (MOA) or contract between PTNI and Ben Tulfo’s Bitag Media Unlimited Inc. (BMUI) to air DOT advertisements in BMUI’s “Kilos Pronto” show.

“Inaalam namin ang buong storya,” Go said in a text message.

“We are looking into it,” he added.

PTV is under the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), which Andanar heads.

Go did not detail the possible involvement of Andanar.

INQUIRER.net sought Andanar’s comment but he has yet to respond as of posting time. /atm