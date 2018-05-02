Based on SALN, Labella wealthier than Osmeña

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella is wealthier than Cebu City Mayor Osmeña based on the copies of their Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) obtained by reporters today.

Labella declared a net worth of P13 million while Osmeña, in a joint SALN with his wife Councilor Margarita Osmeña, declared a net worth of P10 million for the fiscal year 2017.

The Human Resource (HR) office of the Cebu City Government said all elected officials have submitted their SALN before the April 30 deadline.