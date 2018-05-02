1 dead, another injured in Barili
A 24-year-old man was killed while another man was critically injured at a cockpit arena during a fiesta in Barangay Gunting, Barili town, Cebu at around 2 p.m., Wednesday afternoon (May 2) .
Felipe Jemina Jr., a resident of the same barangay, sustained multiple stab wounds and was declared dead on arrival at the Barili District Hospital.
Allan Bazar, 39, from Barangay Poblacion, Barili, also sustained a stab wound in his left abdomen.
PO1 Jeffrey Alpas of Barili police station told Cebu Daily News that a commotion erupted involving four persons.
Both victims were in the vicinity of cockpit when the incident happened.
Police investigators are still determining the identity of the assailants.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.