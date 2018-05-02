1 dead, another injured in Barili

By Rene Alima May 02,2018

A 24-year-old man was killed while another man was critically injured at a cockpit arena during a fiesta in Barangay Gunting, Barili town, Cebu at around 2 p.m., Wednesday afternoon (May 2) .

Felipe Jemina Jr., a resident of the same barangay, sustained multiple stab wounds and was declared dead on arrival at the Barili District Hospital.

Allan Bazar, 39, from Barangay Poblacion, Barili, also sustained a stab wound in his left abdomen.

PO1 Jeffrey Alpas of Barili police station told Cebu Daily News that a commotion erupted involving four persons.

Both victims were in the vicinity of cockpit when the incident happened.

Police investigators are still determining the identity of the assailants.