Radaza threatens to sack City Hall employees
Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said she will fire two City Hall employees arrested for allegedly intervening in a drug bust at Purok Bombshell in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City.
Last Saturday evening, police arrested 37-year-old Ariel Licayan of the City Treasurer’s Office and 35-year-old Arje Berame, a job order worker assigned at the Youth Affairs Office (YAO) and Yolando Oyao, a 57-year-old resident of Purok Bombshell, Barangay Calawisan on charges of obstruction and disobedience.
The drug bust resulted in the arrest of suspects Mario Agusto and Jena Amoin.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.