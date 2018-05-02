Radaza threatens to sack City Hall employees

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said she will fire two City Hall employees arrested for allegedly intervening in a drug bust at Purok Bombshell in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City.

Last Saturday evening, police arrested 37-year-old Ariel Licayan of the City Treasurer’s Office and 35-year-old Arje Berame, a job order worker assigned at the Youth Affairs Office (YAO) and Yolando Oyao, a 57-year-old resident of Purok Bombshell, Barangay Calawisan on charges of obstruction and disobedience.

The drug bust resulted in the arrest of suspects Mario Agusto and Jena Amoin.