Boy shot dead inside internet cafe

By Norman V. Mendoza May 02,2018

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead by an unidentified person inside an internet cafe in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City on May 2, Wednesday early morning.

The victim is a junior high school student in Barangay Dapitan, Cordova town.

According to SPO1 Luisito Ernie of Lapu-Lapu Police Station, the victim was playing online games at the internet cafe before the incident happened.

The victim succumbed to gunshot wounds on his chest.

Police are now conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.