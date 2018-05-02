Osmeña: Go ahead in developing Cebu City as Chinatown center

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is considering the plan of creating a Chinatown in Cebu City as a business opportunity that will benefit both the Filipino-Chinese community in Cebu.

In a press conference, Osmeña said that a china town will have a growing potential in Cebu and is a plus factor for the city.

“It has to do with what the industry might help support our economy because we now have 11 flights from China every day,” said Osmeña.

He said if the city could develop the concept, it could draw more business opportunities here in Cebu.

During the city council’s regular session last week, Councilor Jerry Guardo proposed an ordinance transforming the city downtown area into a Chinatown center. Guardo aimed to attract more tourist and boost economic growth by proposing the ordinance.

Osmeña also emphasized that the government should continuously seek for new ideas which can promote the city.

“We just have to adjust to the global sentiment. It is another way. The economic development of Cebu depends on our ability to ride that wave,” he said.