DOH-7 exec: Four prenatal visits for pregnant moms

Pregnant women should have at least four prenatal visits.

Dr. Jeanette Pauline Arellano-Cortes, Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) medical officer, said this during a discussion about safe motherhood in a forum on Wednesday in Cebu City.

Cortes said that they should have a prenatal visit for the 1st trimester, another one for the 2nd trimester, and at least two prenatal visits during the 3rd trimester.

“It is very important to have early prenatal for pregnant women so that their blood pressure can be checked, Cortes said.

Aside from that, she said that it could also be known if the mother would have the proper weight and if she would have other complications — factors that would be required for the mother to have a birth plan.

Cortes also encouraged mothers to give birth at hospitals rather than in their homes.

Meanwhile, Catherine Timbal, Medical Officer IV of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, is encouraging the public to join the Lantern Walk for the Cervical Cancer Awareness Week on May 5.

The assembly area will be in front of San Pedro Calungsod Chapel at the South Road Properties. / CNU-Intern Alexandra Mae Bustamante