Two men nabbed in Tejero drug bust
By Intern May 02,2018
Two men were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Blessed Sacrament Villagonzalo 2 in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Tuesday evening (May 1).
Arrested were Crizalde Mapait and Michael Acab Devivar.
Seized from their possession were five (5) small-sized sachets and one medium pack of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P70,800.
The arrested persons are now detained pending the filing of drug charges against them. / PIT Intern Glazelle Bless Viter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.