Two men nabbed in Tejero drug bust

Two men were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Blessed Sacrament Villagonzalo 2 in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Tuesday evening (May 1).

Arrested were Crizalde Mapait and Michael Acab Devivar.

Seized from their possession were five (5) small-sized sachets and one medium pack of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P70,800.

The arrested persons are now detained pending the filing of drug charges against them. / PIT Intern Glazelle Bless Viter