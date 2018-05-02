Teenage drug suspect, three others caught in Talisay, Carcar cities

An underaged drug suspect was caught by police with P35,000 worth of shabu at a checkpoint in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City at 10 p.m last Tuesday, May 1.

Three others were arrested in separate drug busts in Carcar City also last Tuesday.

Insp. Jomar Villar of the Carcar City police precinct identified the suspects as Rosel Aparilla, Gilber Lawas, and Bryan Rizal, all residents of Carcar City.

Police confiscated 18 sachets of shabu (ice) worth 6,372 from Aparilla while Rizal and Lawas yielded 10 sachets of shabu worth of P3,100.